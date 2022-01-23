Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,057 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

