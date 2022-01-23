Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,240 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250,976 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,774,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 303,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 270,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

