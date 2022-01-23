Truist Financial Corp Has $633,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in VMware by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

