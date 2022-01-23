Truist Financial Corp Has $570,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $38,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $15,825,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

