Truist Financial Corp Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 887,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,070,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,217,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,958,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

LNG stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.