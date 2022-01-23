Truist Financial Comments on NovoCure Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

Shares of NVCR opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 208,856 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

