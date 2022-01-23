TrueChain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $2.80 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00278062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00045838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

