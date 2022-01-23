trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.90 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

