Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Down 9.7%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $95.97. 7,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 141,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

