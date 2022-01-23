Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Trading Down 9.7%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares traded down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.85 and last traded at $95.97. 7,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 141,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.27.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
