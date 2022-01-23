Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 284,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,106,982 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

