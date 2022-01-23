Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.58.

TCOM opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

