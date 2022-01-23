TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 808 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $157.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.