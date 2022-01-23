TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.10 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

