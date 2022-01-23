TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 158.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,719 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $305.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

