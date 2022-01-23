TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after acquiring an additional 604,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,456,000 after purchasing an additional 331,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.35.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

