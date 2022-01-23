TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $943.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $947.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $883.50. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock worth $4,494,723,244. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

