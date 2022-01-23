TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $58.11.

