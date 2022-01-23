Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Trimble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.