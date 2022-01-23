Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$4.25 at ATB Capital

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. raised shares of Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.92.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$164.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

