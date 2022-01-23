Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

