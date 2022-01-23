TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. increased their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.37) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

TGL stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.14) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.47.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

