Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. Transcat also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.49. 53,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $672.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

