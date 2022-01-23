Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

