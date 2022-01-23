TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 317,194 shares of company stock valued at $805,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.