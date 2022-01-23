TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.07.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in TPI Composites by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in TPI Composites by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 419,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in TPI Composites by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.