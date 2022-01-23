TouchCon (TOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.01 million and $39,640.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

