Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Tokio Marine stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $62.59.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

