Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.41

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.41 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 1962338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

