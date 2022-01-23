THEKEY (TKY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,524.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $21,524.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

