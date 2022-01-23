The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 on March 1st

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. J. M. Smucker has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.