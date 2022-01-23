The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

