The Goldman Sachs Group Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.65.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.22 and a twelve month high of C$14.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

