The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €18.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.38 ($22.02).

PSM stock opened at €14.18 ($16.11) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.28. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

