Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 350,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

