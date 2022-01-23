Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.830-$2.070 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.83-2.07 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

