Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.46

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.46 ($3.61) and traded as high as GBX 288.75 ($3.94). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 288.75 ($3.94), with a volume of 14,339,516 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.20) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.31).

The company has a market capitalization of £22.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

