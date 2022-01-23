Terracoin (TRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,404.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $542,404.60 and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,034.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.25 or 0.00831324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00254530 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

