Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Holdings Lifted by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 16.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $25,217,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

TENB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.