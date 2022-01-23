Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

