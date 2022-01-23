Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.84

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.84 and last traded at C$39.76, with a volume of 11229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$572.91 million and a PE ratio of 122.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.