Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.84

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.84 and last traded at C$39.76, with a volume of 11229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.53.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TCS. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market cap of C$572.91 million and a PE ratio of 122.94.
Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
