Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $147.15 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

