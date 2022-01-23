Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $986,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coherent were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $255.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.43 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

