Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.28.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $128.58 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.