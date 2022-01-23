Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,949 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $50,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.