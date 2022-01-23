Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,756 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

