TD Securities Lowers Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$25.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.20. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.24 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

