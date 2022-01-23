TD Capital Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

