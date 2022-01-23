TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

TCRR opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

