TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Decreased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after buying an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 250.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRP shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

