Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Tapestry worth $24,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 867.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $34,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.